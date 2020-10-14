Listen: Anil Sebastian - 'Saudade' Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It's taken from the score of his new short film...



*Anil Sebastian's* creativity knows no bounds.



A true multi-hyphenate, his work spans different disciplines, moving from music to visual arts and beyond.



Anil steers new immersive short film Daffodil, a surreal glimpse into his life that extends ever outwards.



Connecting specially shot visuals to archive footage from his own life, the film explores the future of artificial intelligence, while questioning what it means to be human.



Directed by Thiing Studios, it features a brand new soundtrack, including fresh work from Anil Sebastian.



We're able to premiere new song 'Saudade' and it captures the poignancy that so often comes from looking back.



Anil comments...



"Watching back the archive footage of 10 year old me from the early rushes of 'Daffodil', I felt a poignant sadness - this feeling I couldn't describe, vignetted by this dark dreaming wistfulness."



"As a mixed race, non-binary queer person I've never belonged anywhere and with that there's often been this constant desire for something that does not and probably cannot exist, for something other than what is in the here and now - and that's what the word 'Saudade' means to me."



Tune in now.



anil sebastian · Saudade



Photo Credit: *Dan Laws*



