Hoda Kotb Reveals Her Worst Celebrity Interview Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Today‘s Hoda Kotb has revealed the worst celebrity interview she has ever done. “I know exactly who that is. It’s Frank Sinatra Jr.,” Hoda said of the late son of Frank Sinatra and Nancy Barbato while making an appearance on WWHL. “It was the worst guest we’ve ever had, bar none. He came for a [...] 👓 View full article

