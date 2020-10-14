Ariana Grande Is Releasing Her Album This Month Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

It. Is. Happening...



*Ariana Grande* is set to release her new album this month.



The much speculated upon record has sat in limbo, with the pandemic re-writing virtually every pop icon's plans.



Ariana just spilled the beans, though, confirming that her new album is incoming.



The new message follows weeks of speculation, such as the singer placing *a photo online* of her final mixes.



It's short but sweet - here she is.







i can’t wait to give u my album this month



— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020



Ariana Grande's previous album 'thank u, next' was a critical and commercial smash on its 2019 release.



Check out an archive Clash interview with Ariana Grande *HERE.*



