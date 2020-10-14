Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ariana Grande Is Releasing Her Album This Month

Clash Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
It. Is. Happening...

*Ariana Grande* is set to release her new album this month.

The much speculated upon record has sat in limbo, with the pandemic re-writing virtually every pop icon's plans.

Ariana just spilled the beans, though, confirming that her new album is incoming.

The new message follows weeks of speculation, such as the singer placing *a photo online* of her final mixes.

It's short but sweet - here she is.



i can’t wait to give u my album this month

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

Ariana Grande's previous album 'thank u, next' was a critical and commercial smash on its 2019 release.

Check out an archive Clash interview with Ariana Grande *HERE.*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: Which Artist Should Take Home the Award for Top Billboard 200 Album at 2020 BBMAs? | Billboard News

Which Artist Should Take Home the Award for Top Billboard 200 Album at 2020 BBMAs? | Billboard News 01:23

 Which Artist Should Take Home the Award for Top Billboard 200 Album at 2020 BBMAs? | Billboard News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TikTok Users Mimick Ariana Grande's VMA "Rain On Me" Performance [Video]

TikTok Users Mimick Ariana Grande's VMA "Rain On Me" Performance

Over a month after Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's VMA "Rain On Me" Performance, TikTok users are still mimicking Ariana's dance moves from that night!

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 00:39Published
BLACKPINK have announced their new single Lovesick Girls [Video]

BLACKPINK have announced their new single Lovesick Girls

BLACKPINK have announced the next single to be taken from 'The Album' is called 'Lovesick Girls'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published
Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, Mariah Carey Set to Drop Deep Cuts Album & More | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, Mariah Carey Set to Drop Deep Cuts Album & More | Billboard News

Ariana Grande wants Rihanna to drop her album (just as badly as her fans), Britney Spears is asking the court to remove her father as sole conservator and Mariah Carey announces a new album of deep..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Ariana Grande Surprise Announces New Album Coming THIS Month

 Surprise! Ariana Grande is dropping new music! The 27-year-old singer revealed on Wednesday morning (October 14) that she’s releasing a new album within the...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this