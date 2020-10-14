Global  
 

Duchess Kate Middleton Helps Out in a Research Lab

Just Jared Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) put on her lab gear to help out in a research lab at the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College on Wednesday (October 14) in London, England. The Duchess looked at the cells from a reproductive tract under a microscope while speaking to researchers. Later, [...]
