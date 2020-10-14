Global  
 

The Chainsmokers Fined $20,000 By Governor Andrew Cuomo for Summer Concert

Just Jared Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
The Chainsmokers are being fined for their drive in concert held in the Hamptons over the summer. Images from the event quickly went viral and it appeared as if thousands were gathered without social distancing measured amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The event quickly went under investigation by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office. Today, [...]
