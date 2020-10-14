Global  
 

Eddie Murphy's 'Coming to America' Sequel Heading to Amazon Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Wednesday, 14 October 2020
The sequel to Coming to America is now coming to Amazon. The highly anticipated Eddie Murphy sequel to the 1988 comedy classic will skip movie theaters entirely amid the pandemic, Deadline reported. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eddie Murphy The movie is now being sold by Paramount Pictures to Amazon Studios in a [...]
News video: Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America heading straight to streaming

Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America heading straight to streaming 01:33

 Eddie Murphy's upcoming sequel 'Coming 2 America' has been sold by Paramount to Amazon Studios and will be released straight to the streaming service later this year.

