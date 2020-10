Clara Guerrero RT @Mediaite: WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett Fails to Recite Five Freedoms Guaranteed by the First Amendment of the Constitution https://t.co/l7c… 7 minutes ago

🌊 Freezy Writer will be voting BidenHarris 2020🌊 Sen. Sasse: What are the 5 freedoms of the first amendment? ACB: Speech, religion, press, assembly…umm...umm...PERS… https://t.co/N0wELtNPg1 16 minutes ago

Conscious Evolution #SOS RED ALERT! Supreme Court Nominee, Barrett Doesn't Know the Constitution! A Con Law Professor, she failed to recite… https://t.co/jpaTndVziV 16 minutes ago

James Blynt RT @StephenGlahn: Brings to mind the Meat Loaf lyric: "but two out of three ain't bad." WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett Fails to Recite Five Free… 20 minutes ago

Sheila Friend WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett Fails To Recite Five Freedoms Guaranteed By The First Amendment Of The Constitution… https://t.co/1GgiYGuQwF 23 minutes ago

SarahFranken @CherylTptx @xan_desanctis Judges and umpires need to understand the basic rules and principles of the game tho https://t.co/RA9CYPUxub 32 minutes ago

Sherry Baker WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett Fails to Recite Five Freedoms Guaranteed by the First Amendment of the Constitution https://t.co/TSmSssRwzf 40 minutes ago