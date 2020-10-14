Ally Brooke Reveals Fifth Harmony Could've Replaced Camila Cabello, But Chose Not To

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Billie Eilish Reacts To Body Shaming After New Photo Goes Viral



Billie Eilish reacts to people body shaming her. Bella Hadid might have a new man. Plus - Ally Brooke opens up about trying to replace Camila Cabello in Fifth Harmony. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:52 Published 4 days ago Shawn Mendes says it’s 'tough' being away from Camila Cabello



Shawn Mendes has found it “tough” being away from his girlfriend Camila Cabello whilst she was away filming 'Cinderella'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago Shawn Mendes Talks About Quarantining With Camila Cabello



According to Elle, Shawn Mendes rarely talks about his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, in interviews. But that recently changed, after speaking with SiriusXM. In two separate interviews, the musician was.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Ally Brooke Reveals Fifth Harmony Had Option to Replace Camila Cabello with Popular Singer Ally Brooke‘s new book “Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine” was released this week, and in it, she revealed...

Just Jared 5 days ago





Tweets about this