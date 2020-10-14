Ally Brooke Reveals Fifth Harmony Could've Replaced Camila Cabello, But Chose Not To

Global  
 

Ally Brooke is opening up in her just released book “Finding Your Harmony”! While the 27-year-old singer said she didn’t want to talk much about the Fifth Harmony drama, she did reveal that they had the chance to replace Camila Cabello. Camila left the group almost four years ago, and 5H released a shocking message [...]
 Ally Brooke has spoken up about turning to alcohol to drown her sorrows during her time in Fifth Harmony after she was reportedly banned from speaking her mind.

