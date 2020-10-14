Global  
 

Barron Trump Tested Positive for Coronavirus Alongside Parents Donald & Melania Trump

Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Barron Trump also tested positive for coronavirus. The 14-year-old son of First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, both of whom tested positive for coronavirus, also got the virus, the First Lady confirmed on Wednesday (October 14) on the White House official website. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Barron Trump Melania has [...]
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump Returns To Campaigning After Coronavirus

Donald Trump Returns To Campaigning After Coronavirus 01:34

 President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail following treatment for coronavirus. In the rally in Florida, Trump tried to overcome Joe Biden's poll lead by downplaying the effects of the virus and mocking Biden's cautiousness.

