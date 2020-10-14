Barron Trump Tested Positive for Coronavirus Alongside Parents Donald & Melania Trump

⚡️✨Antonio✨⚡️ RT @toots717: Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Melania Trump confirms #Trump #Barron #BarronTrump https://t.co/AqtUHc5se8 via… 3 seconds ago JT RT @CNN: JUST IN: First lady Melania Trump reveals that her son Barron tested positive for coronavirus. She says her son had “no symptoms,”… 5 seconds ago Rio sub RT @cnnbrk: First lady Melania Trump details her experience with Covid-19 in a new essay and reveals that her 14-year-old son, Barron, test… 5 seconds ago givemepie RT @atrupar: Trump spent exactly one second answering a question about how his son Barron is doing after he tested positive for coronavirus… 5 seconds ago Wldrthang1957 RT @B52Malmet: Donald infected both his wife and his kid. https://t.co/43Fu4fOyMp 8 seconds ago Absolute Civ Security 🇺🇸 @KathyMschotschi Trump’s 14-Year-Old Son Barron Tested Positive for CCP Virus, Now Negative: First Lady… https://t.co/wRyS60eryA 11 seconds ago @mariacabadas RT @PeterAlexander: NEWS: Melania Trump reveals that Barron Trump tested positive for COVID: “Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited… 13 seconds ago OZTAXAN RT @mikandynothem: Pray for Barron Trump as he tested positive for #COVID19 but is doing fine. He was speaking fluent Slovenian and French… 13 seconds ago