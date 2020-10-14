Barron Trump Tested Positive for Coronavirus Alongside Parents Donald & Melania Trump
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Barron Trump also tested positive for coronavirus. The 14-year-old son of First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, both of whom tested positive for coronavirus, also got the virus, the First Lady confirmed on Wednesday (October 14) on the White House official website. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Barron Trump Melania has [...]
President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail following treatment for coronavirus. In the rally in Florida, Trump tried to overcome Joe Biden's poll lead by downplaying the effects of the virus and mocking Biden's cautiousness.
(CNN) First lady Melania Trump detailed her experience with Covid-19 in an essay posted on the White House website, including that her son, Barron, 14, tested positive. She has now tested negative for..
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms. The White House initially said he had tested... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Daily Record