Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Rumored To Join Tom Holland In 'Spider-Man 3'
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
There’s a major rumor that could bring THREE Spider-Man actors together in one movie! Tom Holland is of course reprising his role in an upcoming third Spider-Man movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. FandomWire reports that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have signed on to return as their versions of the webbed superhero! Andrew [...]
