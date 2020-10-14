Global  
 

Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Rumored To Join Tom Holland In 'Spider-Man 3'

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 14 October 2020
There’s a major rumor that could bring THREE Spider-Man actors together in one movie! Tom Holland is of course reprising his role in an upcoming third Spider-Man movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. FandomWire reports that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have signed on to return as their versions of the webbed superhero! Andrew [...]
