Robert Pattinson Films Somber 'The Batman' Scene With Colin Farrell in Liverpool

Watch: Robert Pattinson joins The Batman shoot in UK post Covid-19 recovery



The cast and crew of Matt Reeves' The Batman was seen on sets of the movie in UK. Lead star Robert Pattinson was spotted filming with the rest of the cast. Colin Farrell, John Torturro and Zoe Kravitz.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago

Crowds turn out to witness filming of 'The Batman' in Liverpool ahead of city's tier 3 lockdown



These were the scenes at Liverpool's St. George's Hall where world-famous actor Robert Pattinson is filming for the upcoming movie "The Batman" on October 13. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 1 day ago