Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Pattinson Films Somber 'The Batman' Scene With Colin Farrell in Liverpool

Just Jared Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Robert Pattinson looks glum while getting back into action as Bruce Wayne while filming scenes for The Batman in Liverpool, England on Wednesday afternoon (October 14). The 34-year-old actor donned his oversized suit and tie as he filmed alongside a double who was filling in for Zoe Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman) and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Batman Movie (2022) - Robert Pattinson

The Batman Movie (2022) - Robert Pattinson 02:24

 The Batman Movie (2022) - trailer HD - starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman - Plot synopsis: In his second year of fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption that plagues Gotham City and how it may tie to his own family, in addition to coming into conflict with a serial criminal...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Robert Pattinson joins The Batman shoot in UK post Covid-19 recovery [Video]

Watch: Robert Pattinson joins The Batman shoot in UK post Covid-19 recovery

The cast and crew of Matt Reeves' The Batman was seen on sets of the movie in UK. Lead star Robert Pattinson was spotted filming with the rest of the cast. Colin Farrell, John Torturro and Zoe Kravitz..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:18Published
Crowds turn out to witness filming of 'The Batman' in Liverpool ahead of city's tier 3 lockdown [Video]

Crowds turn out to witness filming of 'The Batman' in Liverpool ahead of city's tier 3 lockdown

These were the scenes at Liverpool's St. George's Hall where world-famous actor Robert Pattinson is filming for the upcoming movie "The Batman" on October 13.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Preparations for weekend filming of new 'The Batman' movie underway in Liverpool [Video]

Preparations for weekend filming of new 'The Batman' movie underway in Liverpool

Preparations are underway in Liverpool city centre for the filming of the new 'The Batman' movie to begin after a long delay due to COVID-19.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Robert Pattinson looks like Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood on set of The Batman in Liverpool

 Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, and Colin Farrell were seen in Liverpool on the set of The Batman this weekend. It appears to be a funeral scene....
Lainey Gossip

Robert Pattinson & Colin Farrell Get Back to Work on the Set of 'The Batman' - See the Pics!

 Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell are getting back into character. The 34-year-old Twilight star and the 44-year-old Phone Booth actor were spotted on the set...
Just Jared


Tweets about this