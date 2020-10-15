Global  
 

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Secretly Married in Florida

AceShowbiz Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The WWE star and actor has tied the knot with the product manager for Avigilon earlier this month in a private ceremony, after dating for more than one year.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: John Cena reportedly marries in Florida

John Cena reportedly marries in Florida 00:44

 Wrestler and actor John Cena has reportedly quietly married his fiancee, Shay Shariatzadeh, in Florida.

