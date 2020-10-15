Global  
 

Trump Opens Iowa Rally Slamming 'Corrupt' Biden, Twitter, Facebook Over NY Post Report

Mediaite Thursday, 15 October 2020
President *Donald Trump* opened his Iowa rally Wednesday night going on a tear against *Joe Biden* over the New York Post report on his son *Hunter*.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Post Coronavirus Treatment, Trump Returns To Campaign Trail With Florida Rally

Post Coronavirus Treatment, Trump Returns To Campaign Trail With Florida Rally 03:06

 President Trump held a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, marking his first trip from the White House since his coronavirus diagnosis. Tom Wait reports.

