Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel Headed To Amazon
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Pandemic-related movie theater closures aren’t stopping Eddie Murphy‘s long-awaited Coming 2 America sequel. The film is being sold by Paramount Pictures to Amazon Studios for a reported $125 million. ‘Coming 2 America’ Is Coming Soon Originally slated for a Christmas Day premiere in theaters — before COVID-19 became a problem — now the comedy classic […]
