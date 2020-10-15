Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel Headed To Amazon

Global  
 

Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel Headed To AmazonPandemic-related movie theater closures aren’t stopping Eddie Murphy‘s long-awaited Coming 2 America sequel. The film is being sold by Paramount Pictures to Amazon Studios for a reported $125 million. ‘Coming 2 America’ Is Coming Soon Originally slated for a Christmas Day premiere in theaters — before COVID-19 became a problem — now the comedy classic […]
