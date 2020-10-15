Global  
 

John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida

FOXNews.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The two tied the knot in Tampa, Fla., on Monday.
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh 00:52

 John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida, on October 12th, according to official records.

