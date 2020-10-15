Global
John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida
John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida
Thursday, 15 October 2020 (
6 hours ago
)
The two tied the knot in Tampa, Fla., on Monday.
Video Credit:
Bang Media
- Published
1 hour ago
John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh
00:52
John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida, on October 12th, according to official records.
John Cena Marries Shay Shariatzadeh in Private Ceremony, Marriage License Filed
John Cena is a MARRIED MAN -- tying the knot with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida ... official records show. The couple began dating back in...
TMZ.com
8 hours ago
John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Secret Ceremony
John Cena took his WWE catchphrase, "You Can't See Me," quite literally when he secretly married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. E! News can confirm the Blockers...
E! Online
7 hours ago
