Alicia Keys Debuts New Bangs During 'Love Looks Better' Performance at Billboard Music Awards 2020 - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Alicia Keys is debuting a new look! The 39-year-old entertainer took to the stage for a performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (October 14) and took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Keys Alicia debuted her new blunt bangs while [...]
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Luke Combs Performs ‘Better Together’ at 2020 Billboard Music Awards | Billboard News

Luke Combs Performs ‘Better Together’ at 2020 Billboard Music Awards | Billboard News 01:01

 As one of the top country contenders entering the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Luke Combs demonstrated why he’s among the genre’s elite with a somber performance of his song “Better Together” on Wednesday night (Oct. 14).

