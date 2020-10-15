|
Alicia Keys Debuts New Bangs During 'Love Looks Better' Performance at Billboard Music Awards 2020 - Watch!
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Alicia Keys is debuting a new look! The 39-year-old entertainer took to the stage for a performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (October 14) and took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Keys Alicia debuted her new blunt bangs while [...]
