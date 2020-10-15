Ice Cube Clarifies Why He's Working With Trump Administration on The Platinum Plan Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ice Cube is defending his choice to work with the Trump Administration on The Platinum Plan. Earlier today, his role was revealed when a White House advisor thanked the rapper for working with President Donald Trump. “Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan,” [...] 👓 View full article

