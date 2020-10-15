Global  
 

Ice Cube Clarifies Why He's Working With Trump Administration on The Platinum Plan

Just Jared Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Ice Cube is defending his choice to work with the Trump Administration on The Platinum Plan. Earlier today, his role was revealed when a White House advisor thanked the rapper for working with President Donald Trump. “Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan,” [...]
