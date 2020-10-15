Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy to star in Mad Max prequel
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Actors Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in the Mad Max prequel, Furiosa. The prequel is based on Charlize Theron's character Imperator Furiosa from the 2015 film, Mad Max: Fury Road. Taylor-Joy, 24, will play the title role in the prequel, as a younger version of the character. In an interview...
Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in 'Furiosa,'
