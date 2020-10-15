Demi Lovato Delivers Powerful & Emotional Video for New Song 'Commander in Chief' - Watch Here!

Global  
 

Demi Lovato has a new music video out! The 28-year-old singer released the video for her latest single “Commander in Chief,” less than 24 hours after dropping the song. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato The video features people of all ages, genders, and races lip syncing along to her powerful lyrics. [...]
 Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump on his handling of racial injustice and the coronavirus pandemic on her new politically-charged anthem 'Commander in Chief'.

