Doja Cat Gives Off Roxy Hart Vibes During Billboard Music Awards 2020 Performance - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Doja Cat is slaying the stage! The 24-year-old singer gave an incredible at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (October 14) and took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Doja Cat For her performance, Doja gave off major Roxy Hart from Chicago vibes, [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen 00:32

 John Legend delivered an emotional performance of 'Never Break' at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Pushman

Andrew Contreras RT @JustJared: Doja Cat looks straight out of "Chicago" the musical for her #BBMAs performance - watch! https://t.co/wYWUC1Dqev 5 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Doja Cat looks straight out of "Chicago" the musical for her #BBMAs performance - watch! https://t.co/wYWUC1Dqev 6 hours ago