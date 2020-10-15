Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Exclusive! Pankaj Tripathi: 50-60 people used to ask me daily about Mirzapur 2

Mid-Day Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Pankaj Tripathi was seen for the first time on the Hindi film celluloid in the 2004 film Run. He has indeed come a long way in his illustrious journey that's all set to witness a lot more highs. It was Anurag Kashyap's two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012 when people began to notice him as an actor. With the success of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi & cast reveal their favorite characters | Aur Batao [Video]

Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi & cast reveal their favorite characters | Aur Batao

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. The actors speak about their upcoming release Mirzapur 2 and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 18:01Published
Mirzapur 2: Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu And Rasika Dugal Get Candid About Their Characters In Season 2 [Video]

Mirzapur 2: Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu And Rasika Dugal Get Candid About Their Characters In Season 2

After waiting for two long years, fans finally got to watch the trailer of the much-anticipated second season of Mirzapur and it blew them away! Well, in an exclusive chat with Desimartini, Shweta..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 19:35Published
Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2: Guddu bhaiya will use his brain now, team up with Golu [Video]

Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2: Guddu bhaiya will use his brain now, team up with Golu

Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 is full of big surprises and big twists, reveals the show’s Guddu Bhaiya, actor Ali Fazal. The second season will find us in the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh again as..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 15:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Pankaj Tripathi: Want people to exercise their right to vote

 Pankaj Tripathi has had a busy week of promotions in the run-up to the release of the second season of Mirzapur. Squeezing in a few hours from his virtual...
Mid-Day

Pankaj Tripathi on 'Mirzapur' role: People know me as Kaleen bhaiya

 He believes that it was "Mirzapur" that helped him get the success he has now. "The character of Kaleen Bhaiyya and 'Mirzapur' gave me that space. So, this is a...
Zee News


Tweets about this