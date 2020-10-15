Exclusive! Pankaj Tripathi: 50-60 people used to ask me daily about Mirzapur 2 Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Pankaj Tripathi was seen for the first time on the Hindi film celluloid in the 2004 film Run. He has indeed come a long way in his illustrious journey that's all set to witness a lot more highs. It was Anurag Kashyap's two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012 when people began to notice him as an actor. With the success of... 👓 View full article

