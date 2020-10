Lana Wachowski is going to change industry with 'Matrix 4': Jessica Henwick Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Actor Jessica Henwick says the filmmaker Lana Wachowski will once again bring a "change" in Hollywood with her new film "Matrix 4". The fourth part in the sci-fi action series, which started with 1999's "The Matrix", will see franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity.



Wachowski, who had... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Keanu Reeves teases ‘Matrix 4’ is a 'love story'



Reeves is set to reprise his role as Neo for the fourth installment in the iconic sci-fi action franchise. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on September 18, 2020

Tweets about this