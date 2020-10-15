Whoopi Goldberg Almost Missed Out on Starring in 'Ghost' Until This Happened!
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Whoopi Goldberg is opening up about her award-winning role in Ghost! While chatting with Naomi Campbell, the 64-year-old EGOT winner revealed that she was originally told her persona was “too big” for the 1990 movie. “’They don’t want you. They think that your persona is too big and will take people out of the movie,’” [...]
