'L.A.'s Finest' Canceled by Spectrum Originals After Two Seasons Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

L.A.’s Finest has been canceled. It was announced on Wednesday (October 14) that the cop drama starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba has been canceled by Spectrum Originals after two seasons, Variety reports. News of the cancellation comes after Fox announced back in May that it had acquired the rights to air both seasons. The [...] 👓 View full article

