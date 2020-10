Kashmera Shah thanks Salman Khan for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills, pens a note Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

On October 14, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter account and shared a post where it was stated that Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan is in the hospital and battling for life.Β The actor's family has started a fundraiser and written a note about him, his aspirations about being in front of the camera, and how his... πŸ‘“ View full article