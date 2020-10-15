Kathleen Turner Reuniting With Michael Douglas Again For 'The Kominsky Method's Final Season Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Kathleen Turner will be back on Netflix’s The Kominsky Method for its upcoming final season. Deadline reports that the -year-old actress will reunite with Michael Douglas once again and reprise her Roz Volander role, which she first appeared as in the second season. Roz is Sandy’s (Douglas) ex-wife and the mom of their daughter, Mindy. [...] 👓 View full article

