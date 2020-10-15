Global  
 

Kathleen Turner Reuniting With Michael Douglas Again For 'The Kominsky Method's Final Season

Just Jared Thursday, 15 October 2020
Kathleen Turner will be back on Netflix’s The Kominsky Method for its upcoming final season. Deadline reports that the -year-old actress will reunite with Michael Douglas once again and reprise her Roz Volander role, which she first appeared as in the second season. Roz is Sandy’s (Douglas) ex-wife and the mom of their daughter, Mindy. [...]
