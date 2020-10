Rasika Dugal: Your career cannot be a mirror image of somebody else's Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Actress Rasika Dugal feels the careers of no two actors is ever the same, and no actor can have the same experience as others in the profession.



Rasika made her Bollywood debut in Bollywood in 2008 with "Tahaan". She was then seen in projects like "Tu Hai Mera Sunday" and "Hamid''. She was also seen in OTT series as "Mirzapur"

