Ty Dolla $ign's New Album Is Titled 'Featuring Ty Dolla $ign'

Clash Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Absolute genius.

*Ty Dolla $ign* has named his new album 'Featuring Ty Dolla $ign'.

The record drops on October 23rd, his first full length project since 2017's 'Beach House 3'.

Trailing the album throughout 2020, Ty Dolla $ign released his all-star team up 'Ego Death' over summer.

The title is a playful riposte to feature culture - it'll be intriguing to peruse the final tracklist, however.

“FEATURING TY DOLLA $IGN” THE ALBUM OUT EVERYWHERE OCTOBER 23. pic.twitter.com/gCmxFAESSj

— Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) October 14, 2020

