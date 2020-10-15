This Unofficial Jay-Z, Smashing Pumpkins Mash Up Is Pretty Great Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Grab it while you can...



There's a new *Jay-Z* and *Smashing Pumpkins* mash up doing the rounds, and it's pretty damn great.



The mash up album is a peculiarly millennial concept, putting us in mind of the Danger Mouse project 'The Grey Album' or even Girl Talk's catalogue.



Some bright spark - the rapper Spose, in fact - has come up with the glorious idea of fusing together the DNA of Jay-Z and Smashing Pumpkins.



Mashing together Hove bars with some classic Smashing Pumpkins tracks, it's a neat, completely offbeat fusion.



After tweeting the release, Spose labelled Smashing Pumpkins as “my favourite band”, before admitting “I’m not sure how long this will exist before it gets taken down.”



Download 'Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness' now over at *spjayz.com*.



'Marcy Projects and the Infinite Sadness' tracklist:



1. Interlude / Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness

2. Change Clothes / I Am One

3. Public Service Announcement / Cherub Rock

4. Allure / Tonight, Tonight

5. Threat / Mayonaise

6. Encore / X.Y.U.

7. Moment Of Clarity / Today

8. 99 Problems / Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans

9. What More Can I Say / Hummer

10. Justify My Thug / Ava Adore

11. Lucifer / The Aeroplane Flies High

12. Dirt Off Your Shoulder / Eye

13. December 4th / Heavy Metal Machine

14. My First Song / Marquis In Spades



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Grab it while you can...There's a new *Jay-Z* and *Smashing Pumpkins* mash up doing the rounds, and it's pretty damn great.The mash up album is a peculiarly millennial concept, putting us in mind of the Danger Mouse project 'The Grey Album' or even Girl Talk's catalogue.Some bright spark - the rapper Spose, in fact - has come up with the glorious idea of fusing together the DNA of Jay-Z and Smashing Pumpkins.Mashing together Hove bars with some classic Smashing Pumpkins tracks, it's a neat, completely offbeat fusion.After tweeting the release, Spose labelled Smashing Pumpkins as “my favourite band”, before admitting “I’m not sure how long this will exist before it gets taken down.”Download 'Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness' now over at *spjayz.com*.'Marcy Projects and the Infinite Sadness' tracklist:1. Interlude / Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness2. Change Clothes / I Am One3. Public Service Announcement / Cherub Rock4. Allure / Tonight, Tonight5. Threat / Mayonaise6. Encore / X.Y.U.7. Moment Of Clarity / Today8. 99 Problems / Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans9. What More Can I Say / Hummer10. Justify My Thug / Ava Adore11. Lucifer / The Aeroplane Flies High12. Dirt Off Your Shoulder / Eye13. December 4th / Heavy Metal Machine14. My First Song / Marquis In SpadesJoin us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Great Pumpkins Of Downtown Annapolis Now On Display



The Great Pumpkins Of Downtown Annapolis Now On Display Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:27 Published 4 days ago The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze illuminates Long Island with more than 7,000 pumpkins



The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze has been an annual fall tradition in Sleepy Hollow for more than 15 years. This year will mark the very first time the elaborate display will be available to see on.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:57 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

