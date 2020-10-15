Global  
 

This Unofficial Jay-Z, Smashing Pumpkins Mash Up Is Pretty Great

Clash Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
This Unofficial Jay-Z, Smashing Pumpkins Mash Up Is Pretty GreatGrab it while you can...

There's a new *Jay-Z* and *Smashing Pumpkins* mash up doing the rounds, and it's pretty damn great.

The mash up album is a peculiarly millennial concept, putting us in mind of the Danger Mouse project 'The Grey Album' or even Girl Talk's catalogue.

Some bright spark - the rapper Spose, in fact - has come up with the glorious idea of fusing together the DNA of Jay-Z and Smashing Pumpkins.

Mashing together Hove bars with some classic Smashing Pumpkins tracks, it's a neat, completely offbeat fusion.

After tweeting the release, Spose labelled Smashing Pumpkins as “my favourite band”, before admitting “I’m not sure how long this will exist before it gets taken down.”

Download 'Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness' now over at *spjayz.com*.

'Marcy Projects and the Infinite Sadness' tracklist:

1. Interlude / Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
2. Change Clothes / I Am One
3. Public Service Announcement / Cherub Rock
4. Allure / Tonight, Tonight
5. Threat / Mayonaise
6. Encore / X.Y.U.
7. Moment Of Clarity / Today
8. 99 Problems / Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans
9. What More Can I Say / Hummer
10. Justify My Thug / Ava Adore
11. Lucifer / The Aeroplane Flies High
12. Dirt Off Your Shoulder / Eye
13. December 4th / Heavy Metal Machine
14. My First Song / Marquis In Spades

