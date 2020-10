You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Woman Gets Emotional After Daughter Gifts Her Children’s Book Depicting Their Relationship



This woman shared a close relationship with her daughter. So her daughter thought of gifting her a children’s book depicting their life story in it. When the woman unwrapped the book, she got.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:46 Published on September 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources Varun Dhawan congratulates Tahira Kashyap Khurrana for her new book, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman Known to be outspoken and have a strong opinion on gender disparity, writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book...

Mid-Day 3 days ago





Tweets about this