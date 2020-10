India's first Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya passes away at the age of 91 Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, India’s first Oscar winner, died at her home on Thursday after prolonged illness, her daughter said. She was 91. Athaiya, who won an Oscar for her work in the 1983 film "Gandhi", passed away peacefully in her sleep, her daughter Radhika Gupta told PTI.



The last rites took place at the...