|
Ice Cube Keeps It 100 On Black Voters Demanding More In This Election
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Hollywood actor and rap veteran Ice Cube is is keeping it a buck. The hip-hop entertainer chops it up with West Coast radio personality Big Boy about the upcoming presidential election, demanding more from both parties and the importance of the Black community realizing how much power each vote holds. Cube also stresses the importance […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this