Ice Cube Keeps It 100 On Black Voters Demanding More In This Election

SOHH Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Ice Cube Keeps It 100 On Black Voters Demanding More In This ElectionHollywood actor and rap veteran Ice Cube is is keeping it a buck. The hip-hop entertainer chops it up with West Coast radio personality Big Boy about the upcoming presidential election, demanding more from both parties and the importance of the Black community realizing how much power each vote holds. Cube also stresses the importance […]
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona
News video: How to get more information about judges for the upcoming election

How to get more information about judges for the upcoming election 01:59

 Let Joe Know's Joe Ducey is explaining how voters can get more information about judges for the upcoming election.

