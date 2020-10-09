Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Soul trailer: Jamie Foxx’s Pixar movie looks irresistible

Indian Express Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Soul' Trailer 3

'Soul' Trailer 3 02:23

 Soul Trailer 3 - Just when Joe thinks his dream might be in reach, a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he's forced to think again about what it truly means to have soul.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Disney and Pixar’s Soul on Disney+ - Official Trailer 2 [Video]

Disney and Pixar’s Soul on Disney+ - Official Trailer 2

Check out the official trailer 2 for Pixar's computer-animated movie Soul, directed by Pete Docter. It stars Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs. Pixar's Soul Release..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:24Published
Soul Movie - Disney Pixar [Video]

Soul Movie - Disney Pixar

Disney and Pixar’s Soul - Official Trailer 2 - Disney+ Life is full of possibilities, you just have to know where to look. Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Soul, streaming this..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:24Published
Pixar's Soul heading straight to Disney+ [Video]

Pixar's Soul heading straight to Disney+

Pixar's new animated movie Soul, featuring the vocal talents of Jamie Foxx, is heading straight to Disney+.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Pixar's new 'Soul' trailer looks at the bright side of life in death

 A new trailer for Disney and Pixar film Soul has arrived, giving us another look at Joe Gardner's (Jamie Foxx) music-filled life and his journey to get back to...
Mashable


Tweets about this