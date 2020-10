Stevie Nicks Regrets Getting Botox Once: It 'Makes You Look Like You're In a Satanic Cult' Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Stevie Nicks regrets getting Botox one time. “Let me tell you, Botox only makes you look like you’re in a satanic cult. I only had it once and it destroyed my face for four months,” the 72-year-old legendary singer told The Guardian. She continued, “I would look in the mirror and try and lift my [...] 👓 View full article

