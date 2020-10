Sen. Kelly Loeffler Campaigns With QAnon House Candidate: ‘I’m Proud to Have This Strong, Conservative Fighter’ Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) eagerly accepted an endorsement from QAnon-supporting Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene -- calling the conspiracy theorist a "strong, conservative fighter." Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) eagerly accepted an endorsement from QAnon-supporting Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene -- calling the conspiracy theorist a "strong, conservative fighter." 👓 View full article

