'Moulin Rouge!' Star Aaron Tveit Makes History at 2020 Tony Awards Nominations Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

The main actor of the 'Moulin Rouge!' musical becomes the only nominee for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, making him an unofficial winner at the upcoming Broadway prize-giving event. 👓 View full article

