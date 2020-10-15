Global  
 

Kelly Osbourne & TikTok Star Griffin Johnson Go For a Dinner Date at Craig's

Just Jared Thursday, 15 October 2020
Kelly Osbourne is having a night out with Griffin Johnson. The 35-year-old actress and singer was spotted out to dinner with the 21-year-old TikTok star on Wednesday night (October 14) at Craig’s together in West Hollywood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Osbourne The two looked happy as they were seen leaving [...]
