Ivanka Trump Tagged the Wrong Tiffany Trump While Wishing Her Sister a Happy Birthday

Just Jared Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Oops! Tiffany Trump‘s 27th birthday was earlier this week and it was discovered that her older sister Ivanka Trump sent birthday wishes to the wrong person! Ivanka, 38, went on Twitter and shared a throwback photo from when they were much younger. “Happy birthday @tiffanytrump! Hope this year marks your best turn yet around the [...]
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Ivanka Trump speaks in Las Vegas at reelection campaign event

Ivanka Trump speaks in Las Vegas at reelection campaign event 00:42

 Ivanka Trump was in Las Vegas Monday for a reelection campaign event for her father, President Donald Trump. More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/political/elections-local/ivanka-trump-to-visit-las-vegas-monday-for-campaign-event

