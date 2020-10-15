Ivanka Trump Tagged the Wrong Tiffany Trump While Wishing Her Sister a Happy Birthday
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Oops! Tiffany Trump‘s 27th birthday was earlier this week and it was discovered that her older sister Ivanka Trump sent birthday wishes to the wrong person! Ivanka, 38, went on Twitter and shared a throwback photo from when they were much younger. “Happy birthday @tiffanytrump! Hope this year marks your best turn yet around the [...]
Ivanka Trump was in Las Vegas Monday for a reelection campaign event for her father, President Donald Trump. More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/political/elections-local/ivanka-trump-to-visit-las-vegas-monday-for-campaign-event
This four-year-old went to the zoo with his family to celebrate his parent's birthday. On their drive back home, they ate donuts in the car while listening to music on full volume. The outing made the..