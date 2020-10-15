Global  
 

'She's 87' Trends on Twitter After Senator Dianne Feinstein Praises & Hugs Lindsey Graham at SCOTUS Hearings

Just Jared Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Dianne Feinstein, a Democratic senator from California, is facing lots of backlash right now on Twitter after she praised Republican senator Lindsey Graham for his “leadership.” Graham is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and he was in charge of Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett‘s confirmation hearings. As the Republicans wrapped the [...]
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Senators Hug Without Masks After SCOTUS Hearing

Senators Hug Without Masks After SCOTUS Hearing 00:43

 Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) shared a maskless hug after the conclusion of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

California Sen. Feinstein Takes Heat Over Warm Words for Lindsey Graham [Video]

California Sen. Feinstein Takes Heat Over Warm Words for Lindsey Graham

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s kind words directed at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), along with a friendly hug, have stirred outrage among prominent liberals. Joe Vazquez reports. (10-15-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published
'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham [Video]

'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday referred to 'the good old days of segregation', which he later said was sarcasm, during the confirmation hearing for President Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published
Supreme Court: Sens. Feinstein, Harris To Play Important Roles In Amy Coney Barrett Hearings [Video]

Supreme Court: Sens. Feinstein, Harris To Play Important Roles In Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris will be taking center stage at this week's Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Andria Borba reports. (10/12/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:37Published

