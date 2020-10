Peyton Manning Flaunts Ripped Abs While Shirtless at the Beach! (Photos) Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Legendary football player Peyton Manning is putting his ripped body on display! The 44-year-old former NFL player, who is considered to be one of the best quarterbacks of all time, showed off his six-pack abs while at the beach with wife Ashley Thompson on Tuesday (October 13) in Miami, Fla. Peyton was seen throwing around [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ryan RT @JustJared: Legendary NFL player Peyton Manning flaunted his ripped abs while at the beach in Miami! https://t.co/7wVv8sWoZJ 30 minutes ago JustJared.com Legendary NFL player Peyton Manning flaunted his ripped abs while at the beach in Miami! https://t.co/7wVv8sWoZJ 39 minutes ago