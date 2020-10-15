Global  
 

Kim Kardashian joins cast of animated 'PAW Patrol' movie

Thursday, 15 October 2020
The reality star will be joined by Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel in the flick based on a Nickelodeon cartoon.
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian West has signed up for PAW Patrol The Movie

Kim Kardashian West has signed up for PAW Patrol The Movie 00:34

 Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Marsai Martin, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi, Ian Armitage, and Will Brisbin have all signed up to lend their vocal talents to 'PAW Patrol: The Movie'.

