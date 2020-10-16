Global  
 

Who Went Home on 'Big Brother' 2020? Week 10 Spoilers Revealed!

Just Jared Friday, 16 October 2020
SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know spoilers from the latest Big Brother episode! The final four has been revealed on the current season of Big Brother after the latest eviction episode. The head of household this week was Nicole and she decided to put Christmas and Memphis on [...]
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Memphis Garrett Responds After Mocking Ian Terry On 'Big Brother: All-Stars' Live Feeds

Memphis Garrett Responds After Mocking Ian Terry On 'Big Brother: All-Stars' Live Feeds 01:59

 During his evictee interview with ET Canada, Memphis Garrett addresses his actions after mocking Ian Terry on the "Big Brother: All-Stars" live feeds earlier this season. Plus, he shares why he was surprised his own alliance evicted him. Tune in to new episodes of "Big Brother: All-Stars" Mondays,...

