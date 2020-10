Hertfordshire Friends of Israel RT @ArutzSheva_En: 'Borat' creator Sacha Baron Cohen sued over interview with Holocaust survivor he had while in character, amid allegation… 18 hours ago Arutz Sheva 'Borat' creator Sacha Baron Cohen sued over interview with Holocaust survivor he had while in character, amid alleg… https://t.co/tJ4V5an1Rh 18 hours ago World Israel News Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued over his “Borat” sequel after allegedly interviewing a Holocaust survivor in… https://t.co/nKvAUmdrWB 1 day ago GossipTheAmericanWay / Urban Thoughts Open SmartNews and read Borat creators sued by estate of late Holocaust survivor who claimed she thought film was r… https://t.co/nEEKNY20s1 3 days ago Legacies Borat creators sued by estate of late Holocaust survivor https://t.co/KSsUbBvfyq 4 days ago PopCrush The ‘Borat’ creators are being sued. https://t.co/dANdnX1x8G via @TMZ 4 days ago Mike Lang RT @TheWrap: "#BoratTheMovie" sequel producers are being sued by a Holocaust survivor for interviewing her under false pretenses, despite S… 4 days ago TheWrap "#BoratTheMovie" sequel producers are being sued by a Holocaust survivor for interviewing her under false pretenses… https://t.co/4NleVmyCST 4 days ago