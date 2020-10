India's first Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya no more Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In her memoir, The Art Of Costume Design, Bhanu Athaiya recalled being the only Indian on the sets of Richard Attenborough's 1982 film, Gandhi. Her job, as costume designer for the film's Indian characters, earned India its first Academy Award (and the only one bagged by an Indian woman).*Athaiya designed the costumes of...