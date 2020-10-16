Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen Steps Out for First Time with John Legend After Pregnancy Loss

Just Jared Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are getting back to their normal life. The 34-year-old cookbook author and the 41-year-old entertainer stopped by Bristol Farms to do some grocery shopping on Thursday afternoon (October 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chrissy looked super chic in a brown dress and matching knee-high boots while John went colorful for [...]
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: John Legend Dedicates ‘Never Break’ BBMAs Performance to Wife Chrissy Teigen | Billboard News

John Legend Dedicates ‘Never Break’ BBMAs Performance to Wife Chrissy Teigen | Billboard News 01:02

 John Legend’s “Never Break” is one of the most affecting odes to the human spirit released in 2020, and on Wednesday night (Oct. 14), the veteran R&B singer-songwriter delivered the song to the masses at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Tearful John Legend Dedicates 'Never Break' to His Wife at BBMAs: 'This Is for Chrissy' [Video]

Tearful John Legend Dedicates 'Never Break' to His Wife at BBMAs: 'This Is for Chrissy'

The superstar gave an emotional performance in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Credit: People     Duration: 00:54Published
Singer John Legend Gives Emotional Awards Show Performance After Family Experiences Pregnancy Loss [Video]

Singer John Legend Gives Emotional Awards Show Performance After Family Experiences Pregnancy Loss

Singer John Legend gave an emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards. His song "Never Break" continues to provide comfort to families experiencing pregnancy loss, including his own family's;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen [Video]

John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend delivered an emotional performance of 'Never Break' at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:32Published

John Legend Performs Emotional Tribute To Wife Chrissy Teigen At Billboard Music Awards

 This was Legend's first performance since the devastating loss of the couple's third child — a little boy they named Jack.
Upworthy Also reported by •E! OnlineCBS 2TMZ.com

2020 Billboard Music Awards: John Legend dedicates performance to wife after pregnancy loss

 John Legend delivered an emotional performance Wednesday night at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, his first since he and wife Chrissy Teigen announced the...
FOXNews.com


lipkinlip

lipkinlip RT @JustJared: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are slowly getting back to their normal life after suffering a pregnancy loss: https://t.co/ZTg… 57 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are slowly getting back to their normal life after suffering a pregnancy loss: https://t.co/ZTgAOUg1SD 1 hour ago