Chrissy Teigen Steps Out for First Time with John Legend After Pregnancy Loss
Friday, 16 October 2020 () Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are getting back to their normal life. The 34-year-old cookbook author and the 41-year-old entertainer stopped by Bristol Farms to do some grocery shopping on Thursday afternoon (October 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chrissy looked super chic in a brown dress and matching knee-high boots while John went colorful for [...]
John Legend’s “Never Break” is one of the most affecting odes to the human spirit released in 2020, and on Wednesday night (Oct. 14), the veteran R&B singer-songwriter delivered the song to the masses at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
Singer John Legend gave an emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards. His song "Never Break" continues to provide comfort to families experiencing pregnancy loss, including his own family's;..