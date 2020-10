Aditya Narayan receives help from friends after confessing about limited funds; denies being bankrupt Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Aditya Narayan, Udit Narayan's son, has confessed going through a rough patch during the lockdown period. Nobody expected to be at home for such a long time, and Aditya, who is said to marry his long-time beau Shweta Agarwal, shared some intricate details about his personal life.



In an interview with *Indian Express*, Aditya... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this