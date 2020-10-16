Global  
 

Timothee Chalamet 'embarrassed' by steamy kissing pics with Lily Rose-Depp

Friday, 16 October 2020
American actor Timothee Chalamet recently opened up about feeling totally humiliated after photos surfaced of his steamy September makeout session with ex-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp last year. According to Page Six, the 24-year-old star told GQ in an interview, "I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Timothee Chalamet felt embarrassed when photos of him kissing then-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp were published online

Timothee Chalamet felt embarrassed when photos of him kissing then-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp were published online 01:06

 Timothee Chalamet was left "embarrassed" when photos of himself kissing then-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp were published online and what was a wonderful day for him was dismissed as a publicity stunt.

