Armie Hammer Requests Ex Elizabeth Chambers & Kids Return to U.S. as He Files for Joint Custody
Friday, 16 October 2020 () Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers‘ divorce has taken a turn. After announcing their split back in July, the 34-year-old actor has filed for joint custody of his kids and is requesting that Elizabeth, 38, return to the United States with their kids. Elizabeth and kids Harper, 5, and Ford, 3, have been quarantining in the [...]
Over six in 10 women planning to have a family said it's an absolute deal-breaker in the dating scene if their partner doesn't want kids, according to new research.The study asked 3,000 American women..