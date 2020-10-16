Global  
 

Armie Hammer Requests Ex Elizabeth Chambers & Kids Return to U.S. as He Files for Joint Custody

Just Jared Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers‘ divorce has taken a turn. After announcing their split back in July, the 34-year-old actor has filed for joint custody of his kids and is requesting that Elizabeth, 38, return to the United States with their kids. Elizabeth and kids Harper, 5, and Ford, 3, have been quarantining in the [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Armie Hammer wants Elizabeth Chambers to return to US

Armie Hammer wants Elizabeth Chambers to return to US 01:10

 Armie Hammer is seeking joint custody of his two children and wants his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, to bring them back to the US.

