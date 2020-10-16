|
Twitter Reactions to President Trump’s “Underlevered” Usage at NBC Townhall
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump had Twitterverse talking for a whole another reason after the NBC Townhall. While talking about his real estate dealings with moderator, Savannah Guthrie Trump made the use of the word “underlevered” which had the Internet collectively scratching their heads. A handful experienced in business surmise Trump meant “underleveraged,” a legitimate term in […]
|
|
|
|
