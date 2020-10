Esha on Hema Malini's bday: My superwoman Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Hema Malini turned a year older today. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The evergreen actress has wowed the audience with her amazing performance. recently, her daughter Esha took to her Instagram handle to wish the birthday girl. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this